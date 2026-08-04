Diamondback leaning on organic growth and ‘betting on the need to refill inventories’

Diamondback Energy Inc., Midland, will lean on efficiency to slightly boost its production in the rest of 2026, chief executive officer Kaes Van't Hof told investors and analysts on Aug. 4.

Diamondback’s output has risen about 4% since the beginning of the year as the company’s teams stepped up their work on some of their drilled but uncompleted wells after the start of the Iran war. In the second quarter, oil production grew to 525,000 b/d and total production averaged nearly 1.02 million boe/d, the latter being the first time in Diamondback history that output has reached seven digits.

Van’t Hof and his team aren’t ramping capital spending, which is on pace to total $3.9 billion this year, to grow quickly from here. Instead, Van’t Hof wrote in a note to investors, they will “be on the front foot” when it comes to technical innovations that will improve oil recovery from the company’s nearly 9,000 locations on 902,000 acres in the Permian basin. The goal is to have Diamondback be a player in the push to replenish inventories that have been lost to the disruptions from the conflict in the Middle East.

“Right now, the model spits out some form of low single-digit organic growth while maintaining capital efficiency and running five frac crews consistently throughout the year,” Van’t Hof said on a conference call discussing Q2 results. “Betting on the need to refill inventories, that’s probably where our head is today. As you’ve seen in the past, Diamondback can react quickly to the positive or the negative. I think in this environment, it’s prudent to be able to do that.”