E&P companies remain cautious on capex, latest Dallas Fed survey shows

Leaders of exploration and production companies in the footprint of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas say they’re prepared to hold the line on capital spending in 2027 even as they’re increasing production, spending more now, and feeling less uncertain about the market.

The latest quarterly Dallas Fed Energy Survey also showed that the nearly 130 executives of producers and service firms in Texas and parts of New Mexico and Louisiana surveyed this month feel better on the whole about business activity and suppliers’ performance than they did in March. Still, their overall outlook slipped from the first quarter, a mood that showed in several respondents’ comments about uncertainty around the resolution of the Iran war.

“If there is a conclusion to hostilities, there will be continued confusion in the oil markets as normalcy may require time, but eventually calming oil markets will result in significantly lower prices,” one executive told Fed researchers.

“The whiplash from diplomacy-by-social-media has become the single most unpredictable input in our planning,” another respondent said. “We don’t need certainty about the future, just certainty that policy won’t change between the morning and the afternoon.”