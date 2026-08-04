Aramco downstream earnings rise on stronger refining margins

Saudi Aramco maintained downstream supply reliability at 98.4% in second-quarter 2026, generating higher adjusted earnings on improved refining margins, the operator said in its second-quarter and half-year 2026 interim report on Aug 4.

Aramco reported net income of $32.7 billion in the quarter and adjusted net income of $33.4 billion. In its downstream segment, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (earnings before interest and taxes), or adjusted EBIT, rose to $6.2 billion for the quarter, up from $5.4 billion in the first quarter.

Aramco’s integrated network continued to support refined product and crude oil flows amid regional disruption in the Middle East, with the company also citing operational flexibility through domestic and international logistics infrastructure and contingency planning.

Operations, reliability

Aramco said downstream supply reliability reached 98.4% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 96.3% in the first quarter and 100% in the same quarter of 2025.

The company also reported a quarterly uptick of downstream utilization of Saudi domestic crude production by its refineries of 52% in the second quarter, compared with 51% in the first quarter and 54% in second-quarter 2025. For first-half 2026, downstream utilization of Saudi crude by domestic refineries remained unchanged from the first 6 months of 2025 at 52%.

Aramco said it continued to use the East-West pipeline to secure flows across its network. It also cited actions to enhance west-coast export infrastructure and noted that the Yanbu export terminal was repositioned as a hub for western-region shipments.

The operator said it remained prepared to resume exports from the eastern region when regional conditions improve, supported by contingency planning, strategic inventories, and its integrated logistics network.

Downstream financial performance

Aramco’s downstream adjusted EBIT totaled 23.421 million riyals ($6.2 billion) in second-quarter 2026, up from 20.302 million riyals in the first quarter. The company attributed the improvement to stronger refining margins.

For first-half 2026, downstream adjusted EBIT totaled 43.723 million riyals ($11.7 billion), compared with 18.144 million riyals ($4.8 billion) in first-half 2025. Aramco linked the increase primarily to stronger refining margins.

Aramco said the proposed sale of its equity interest to Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (PETRONAS) subsidiary PETRONAS Refinery & Petrochemical Corp. Sdn. Bhd. (PRPC) in the partners’ dual 50-50 joint ventures responsible for operating the 300,000-b/d integrated refining and petrochemical refinery of the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in southeastern Johor, Malaysia, remains ongoing.

Subject to fulfillment of customary closing conditions, Petronas will take 100% ownership and become full operator of Pengerang Refining Co. Sdn. Bhd. and Pengerang Petrochemical Co. Sdn. Bhd., collectively known as PRefChem.

Still on schedule to close by yearend 2026, Aramco said its divestment of the Malaysian assets will support the strategic optimization of the company’s own downstream portfolio by providing additional flexibility to pursue investments aligned with its broader downstream strategy.

Capital spending

Downstream capital expenditures on a cash basis were 9.334 million riyals ($2.5 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, up from 7.489 million riyals ($2.0 billion) in the first quarter. For the first half of 2026, downstream cash capital spending totaled 16.823 million riyals ($4.5 billion), down from 19.134 million riyals ($5.1 billion) in first-half 2025, which Aramco attributed to capital spending phasing and portfolio-wide optimization.

Regional unrest, future impacts

Aramco said geopolitical developments in the region contributed to increased uncertainty and price volatility. It reported that, as of June 30, 2026, the impact of attacks on certain company and affiliate installations in the Kingdom was not material to its financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. Assessments as to potential impacts moving forward, however, remain underway, the company said.

In a segment-level view, Aramco also reported that refining margins remained a key driver of downstream adjusted EBIT changes during the quarter, while integrated logistics and operational controls supported steady supply reliability.