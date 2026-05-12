Venture Global adds to CP2 bolt-on plans

“We are working with regulators to expedite the permitting of both facilities and are actively negotiating commercial agreements,” Sabel told analysts on a conference call. “We have already begun to order long-lead equipment and will look to move forward with the first CP2 and then Plaquemines expansions by early and mid-next year, respectively.”

During the first quarter, Venture Global exported 130 cargos, up from 128 in the last 3 months of 2025. Revenues rose to $4.6 billion from about $4.4 billion in fourth-quarter 2025 and $2.9 billion in early 2025. Net income rose to $488 million from $396 million a year earlier.

Notable going forward when it comes to Venture Global’s finances: The Iran war’s effect on global energy markets has pushed executives’ assumptions for fixed liquefaction fees to $9.50-10.50/MMbtu versus $5-6/MMbtu. As a result, Venture Global's expected adjusted EBITDA for all of 2026 is now $8.2-8.5 billion compared with the previous $5.2-5.8 billion.

Stay updated on oil price volatility, shipping disruptions, LNG market analysis, and production output at OGJ's Iran war content hub.

Alongside earnings, Venture Global’s executives said they have increased their 5-year supply agreement with Vitol to 1.7 million tpy and signed an agreement with TotalEnergies to supply about 0.85 million tpy for 5 years. Those deals follow word earlier this year of similar arrangements with Hanwha Aerospace (1.5 million tpy for 20 years) and commodities holding company Trafigura (0.5 million tpy for 5 years).

Shares of Venture Global (Ticker: VG) popped on the earnings report and call. In early-afternoon trading May 12, they were changing hands around $13.40, up more than 15% on the day. Over the past 6 months, they have now risen more than 60%, growing the company’s market capitalization to more than $33 billion.