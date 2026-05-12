Venture Global secures LNG supply deals with TotalEnergies, Vitol

The company has signed a new deal with TotalEnergies and amended an existing commitment with Vitol.
May 12, 2026
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Venture Global Inc. has signed two binding agreements to supply TotalEnergies and Vitol with US LNG.

Through a new 5-year agreement, Venture Global will supply TotalEnergies with about 0.85 million tonnes/year (tpy) of LNG, beginning this year.

Separately, Venture Global and Vitol agreed to increase their existing 5-year binding LNG agreement to 1.7 million tpy, up from 1.5 million tpy previously agreed and announced in March 2026.

While Venture Global said in a release that both agreements will be supplied from Venture Global’s portfolio, additional details were not provided. Financial details were not disclosed. 

 

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