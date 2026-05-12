Venture Global secures LNG supply deals with TotalEnergies, Vitol

Venture Global Inc. has signed two binding agreements to supply TotalEnergies and Vitol with US LNG.
Through a new 5-year agreement, Venture Global will supply TotalEnergies with about 0.85 million tonnes/year (tpy) of LNG, beginning this year.
Separately, Venture Global and Vitol agreed to increase their existing 5-year binding LNG agreement to 1.7 million tpy, up from 1.5 million tpy previously agreed and announced in March 2026.
While Venture Global said in a release that both agreements will be supplied from Venture Global’s portfolio, additional details were not provided. Financial details were not disclosed.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates