Golden Pass LNG ships first export cargo

Editor's Note: Updated Apr. 23 to include information provided by the US Energy Information Administration.

Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil Corp., has loaded and shipped its first LNG export cargo from the plant in Sabine Pass, Tex.

The departure comes following first LNG production from Train 1 late last month.

Once fully operational, Golden Pass LNG expects to export about 18 million tons/year (tpy) of LNG. Golden Pass LNG is the 10th LNG plant in the US, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) noted in a separate release Apr. 23. It is the only new US LNG export plant currently expected to begin LNG shipments this year, EIA said.

Construction and commissioning continue on Trains 2 and 3, which are expected to come online in turn, following stable operation of Train 1. EIA noted Golden Pass aims to start up Train 2 in second-half 2026 and Train 3 in first-half 2027.

QatarEnergy holds 70% interest in Golden Pass LNG, while ExxonMobil holds the remaining 30%.

LNG demand

ExxonMobil forecasts natural gas demand to rise 20% by 2050 and LNG demand to rise by 3% per year through 2050. The operator is developing four LNG projects and, by 2030, expects to double its supply compared to 2020 to more than 40 million tpy.