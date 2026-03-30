QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil reach first production from Train 1 at Golden Pass

Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil, reached first production of LNG from Train 1 at the export project in Sabine Pass, Tex.

With first LNG completed, the joint venture advances work to deliver its first cargo, achieve sustained liquefaction operations, and meet its commercial and strategic objectives, ExxonMobil said in a release Mar. 30.

Train 1 is one of three LNG trains comprising the 18-million tonnes/year plant.

The start of LNG exports to global customers is expected in this year’s second quarter.

QatarEnergy holds 70% interest in Golden Pass LNG, while ExxonMobil holds the remaining 30%.