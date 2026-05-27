EOG’s Yacob: Gulf re-entry “a heavy lift,” Venezuela not compelling enough to commit capital

EOG Resources Inc., Houston, has been growing its portfolio domestically and internationally in recent years but chairman and chief executive officer Ezra Yacob said May 27 that expansion into the Gulf of Mexico and Venezuela isn’t in the cards.

Speaking at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference being held in New York, Yacob said re-entering the Gulf—where EOG hasn’t operated in more than two decades—would be “a heavy ask, a heavy lift” and juxtaposed such a potential move with the company’s presence in Trinidad & Tobago.

“Because of our cost structure and the way that we operate, we’ve got a bit of a competitive advantage in that region,” Yacob said of the southern Caribbean island nation. “To try to step up into an area in the shallow water of the Gulf of Mexico… I do think there are opportunities to bring technology that’s been developed in the deep water and ultra deep water […] back to the shallow water in the Gulf of Mexico. That’s probably right now better suited to the operators that are in the region.”

Addressing a possible entry into Venezuela as that country looks to reinvigorate its oil-and-gas sector, Yacob acknowledged the growth potential. But he said EOG’s leaders need to see a lot more geopolitical certainty before seriously considering committing capital.