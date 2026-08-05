Maurel & Prom to acquire Gran Tierra Energy’s assets in Colombia, Ecuador for $1.33 billion

Maurel & Prom SA agreed to acquire Gran Tierra Energy CI GmbH (GTECI), which holds Gran Tierra Energy Inc.'s assets and operations in Colombia and Ecuador, for $1.33 billion. In a release Aug. 5, the company said the deal helps establish a scaled, predominantly operated oil platform in Latin America.

The acquisition adds 29,026 b/d of working-interest production and 144 million bbl of 2P reserves to Maurel & Prom's portfolio, based on first-half 2026 production and yearend 2025 reserves, respectively.

The deal expands Maurel & Prom's position in Colombia and marks its entry into Ecuador.

"We are acquiring a high-quality portfolio combining a large operated production base, long-life reserves, established infrastructure and a substantial inventory of development and exploration opportunities," said Olivier de Langavant, chief executive officer. He added that the company sees "a clear pathway" to growing production from the acquired portfolio to about 40,000 b/d of oil (working interest) by 2029-30.

Colombia, Ecuador assets

The assets produced 29,026 b/d of oil on a working-interest basis in first-half 2026, including 20,653 b/d in Colombia and 8,373 b/d in Ecuador. Certified 2P reserves totaled 144 million bbl as of Dec. 31, 2025, excluding the Tisquirama assets acquired in first-quarter 2026.