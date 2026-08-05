Maurel & Prom to acquire Gran Tierra Energy’s assets in Colombia, Ecuador for $1.33 billion
Maurel & Prom SA agreed to acquire Gran Tierra Energy CI GmbH (GTECI), which holds Gran Tierra Energy Inc.'s assets and operations in Colombia and Ecuador, for $1.33 billion. In a release Aug. 5, the company said the deal helps establish a scaled, predominantly operated oil platform in Latin America.
The acquisition adds 29,026 b/d of working-interest production and 144 million bbl of 2P reserves to Maurel & Prom's portfolio, based on first-half 2026 production and yearend 2025 reserves, respectively.
The deal expands Maurel & Prom's position in Colombia and marks its entry into Ecuador.
"We are acquiring a high-quality portfolio combining a large operated production base, long-life reserves, established infrastructure and a substantial inventory of development and exploration opportunities," said Olivier de Langavant, chief executive officer. He added that the company sees "a clear pathway" to growing production from the acquired portfolio to about 40,000 b/d of oil (working interest) by 2029-30.
Colombia, Ecuador assets
The assets produced 29,026 b/d of oil on a working-interest basis in first-half 2026, including 20,653 b/d in Colombia and 8,373 b/d in Ecuador. Certified 2P reserves totaled 144 million bbl as of Dec. 31, 2025, excluding the Tisquirama assets acquired in first-quarter 2026.
The company said the predominantly operated portfolio comprises producing assets, development projects, and exploration acreage across Colombia's Middle Magdalena Valley, Putumayo, and Llanos basins and Ecuador's Oriente basin. Production is entirely oil-weighted and benefits from established processing, storage, and transportation infrastructure as well as access to multiple export routes.
The principal Colombian assets include Acordionero, Costayaco, and Moqueta on the Chaza block, the Suroriente block centered on Cohembi, and the recently acquired interests in Tisquirama and San Roque.
Growth opportunities in Colombia include continued development of Tisquirama, expansion of the Cohembi-Raju area, the Pegasus prospect, and longer-term potential associated with the La Luna formation.
In Ecuador, the Chanangue, Charapa, Conejo, Iguana, Perico, and Espejo assets provide a combination of producing fields, discovered resources, and appraisal and exploration opportunities. Maurel & Prom said the assets represent a growth platform supported by existing discoveries and additional potential through waterflood application across the portfolio.
For Gran Tierra Energy, the transaction serves as an exit from South America as part of the company's plan to reduce debt and focus on growth opportunities in Canada and Azerbaijan.
Maurel & Prom is a Paris-listed international oil and natural gas exploration and production company majority owned by PT Pertamina Internasional Eksplorasi dan Produksi (PIEP), a subsidiary of Indonesia's national energy company, PT Pertamina (Persero).
Closing, expected by yearend, is subject to shareholder approval, creditor consents, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.