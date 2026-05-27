Ecopetrol, Gran Tierra to begin waterflood program to increase Tisquirama block production

Initial plans include waterflood expansion from Gran Tierra-operated Acordionero field into Tisquirama and San Roque fields before production acceleration through wellbore optimization and infill drilling.
May 27, 2026
2 min read
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Ecopetrol and Gran Tierra Energy are set to begin an investment program aimed at increasing hydrocarbon production in Tisquirama and San Roque fields in the Middle Magdalena Valley basin of Colombia.

Ecopetrol SA and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are set to begin an investment program aimed at increasing hydrocarbon production in Tisquirama and San Roque fields in the department of Cesar, Middle Magdalena Valley basin, Colombia.

The contract for a share in the Tisquirama block, adjacent to Gran Tierra’s operated Acordionero field with similar geological characteristics, signed in March 2026, calls for Gran Tierra to invest $92 million in the area over the next 40 months.

Gran Tierra said it expects to focus Phase 1 activity on waterflood expansion from Acordionero field into Tisquirama and San Roque fields before accelerating development through wellbore optimization and infill drilling.

At a cost of $15 million in gross capital expenditure and implementation of continuous water injection, completion of Phase 1 is expected in first-quarter 2027, subject to approval by executive committee. Upon completion of the first phase, Gran Tierra will receive 49% of existing base production in addition to 49% of incremental production.

The fields averaged 2,500 boe/d on a gross basis during 2025.

Gran Tierra said it expects the Tisquirama contract to create operational synergies with Acordionero, including integrated water management, potential implementation of gas-to-power projects using natural gas production in the area, and the opportunity to manage the fields as a single operating hub.

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Mikaila Adams
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Mikaila Adams

Managing Editor, Content Strategist

Mikaila Adams has 20 years of experience as an editor, most of which has been centered on the oil and gas industry. She enjoyed 12 years focused on the business/finance side of the industry as an editor for Oil & Gas Journal's sister publication, Oil & Gas Financial Journal (OGFJ). After OGFJ ceased publication in 2017, she joined Oil & Gas Journal and was later named Managing Editor - News. Her role has expanded into content strategy. She holds a degree from Texas Tech University.

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