Ecopetrol, Gran Tierra to begin waterflood program to increase Tisquirama block production

Ecopetrol SA and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are set to begin an investment program aimed at increasing hydrocarbon production in Tisquirama and San Roque fields in the department of Cesar, Middle Magdalena Valley basin, Colombia.

The contract for a share in the Tisquirama block, adjacent to Gran Tierra’s operated Acordionero field with similar geological characteristics, signed in March 2026, calls for Gran Tierra to invest $92 million in the area over the next 40 months.

Gran Tierra said it expects to focus Phase 1 activity on waterflood expansion from Acordionero field into Tisquirama and San Roque fields before accelerating development through wellbore optimization and infill drilling.

At a cost of $15 million in gross capital expenditure and implementation of continuous water injection, completion of Phase 1 is expected in first-quarter 2027, subject to approval by executive committee. Upon completion of the first phase, Gran Tierra will receive 49% of existing base production in addition to 49% of incremental production.

The fields averaged 2,500 boe/d on a gross basis during 2025.

Gran Tierra said it expects the Tisquirama contract to create operational synergies with Acordionero, including integrated water management, potential implementation of gas-to-power projects using natural gas production in the area, and the opportunity to manage the fields as a single operating hub.