Chevron focused on efficiency, productivity after blockbuster second quarter

“We’ve got assets that we’re working at plateau to generate free cash flow, which is the lesson I think that the industry learned over the prior decade when it generated no free cash flow, essentially, and all the cash went back into growth,” Wirth said on a July 31 conference call with analysts. “At the scale that we operate at now, we could grow these assets further, particularly in the Permian if we chose. We are working for efficiency [and] productivity and to generate free cash out of them.”

Chevron's shale and tight portfolio now produces about 1.7 million b/d, with the Permian accounting for more than 1 million b/d of that figure and the Denver-Julesburg basin producing about 400,000 b/d. Wirth and his team said capex in the Permian will be about $3.5 billion this year, which amounts to 25% less spending per barrel of oil equivalent compared to 2025.

Wirth’s comments prioritizing cash flow over production growth echoed his general stance from 3 months ago. He and chief financial officer Eimear Bonner also showcased Chevron’s continued progress on cutting billions in costs, be it at the acquired Hess assets, through general streamlining or via efficiencies in the field.

“There’s a lot of new initiatives, including optimizing artificial lift, real-time facility optimization, a new approach to ops and maintenance through an asset-tiering lens,” Bonner said of work under way in the Permian specifically. “All of those things are delivering really stellar reliability at the surface as well as all of the drilling efficiencies and completion efficiencies that we’ve talked to you about before.”

Shares of Chevron (Ticker: CVX) were up 2% to $196 and change in July 31 afternoon trading. Year to date, they’ve risen nearly 30%, growing the company’s market capitalization to more than $390 billion.