Expand Energy sticks to full-year production goal, touts Twin Eagle marketing purchase’s prospects

The leaders of Expand Energy Corp. have lifted their full-year forecasts for production from the company’s Appalachian operations by 1% while slightly decreasing their Haynesville production goals. The company’s goals remain to have 2026 production average 7.5 bcfd and to have output peak in the fourth quarter.

Houston-based Expand turned in line 48 wells during the 3 months that ended June 30, down from 50 early this year. The company has since winter trimmed its rig count to 12 from 13 and will step down a bit more by year’s end to 11-12.

Speaking after they reported Expand’s second-quarter earnings of $522 million on total revenues of $2.96 billion, executives said they expect their assets in the Southwest Appalachia basin to continue to ramp output after they were restrained by severe winter weather early this year. Citing strong performances from wells drilled in the spring, they are now forecasting that full-year production will average 1.66 bcfd, an increase from 1.625 bcfd 3 months ago. From 1.67 bcfd in the second quarter, output is expected to rise to 1.76 bcfd in this year's fourth quarter.

While pushing those organic gains, Expand teams also have been investing in lease acquisitions in the Haynesville basin and in Northeast Appalachia. The company has lately spent about $46 million to acquire about 33,000 acres in Sabine and Natchitoches parishes in Louisiana, adjacent to its Natchitoches Fault Zone holdings. Those moves have the potential to add more than 100 locations and Expand plans to spud its first well there this quarter.

In Northeast Appalachia, Expand bought about 3,000 acres in Pennsylvania’s Bradford County for $15 million during the second quarter and began work on its well there earlier this month.