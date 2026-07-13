Eni awards EPC contract for Baleine Phase 3

Eni SpA has let a multi-well engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture for Phase 3 of the deepwater Baleine project offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Under the contract, SLB OneSubsea will deliver complete subsea production systems (SPS) for 13 wells. The EPC scope includes subsea trees, umbilical, manifolds, multiphase flowmeters, and control systems, along with installation, commissioning, and life-of-field support.

The integrated delivery model is designed to streamline execution and support the project’s fast-track development schedule.

Project execution will be supported by SLB OneSubsea’s in-country presence and local capabilities, contributing to efficient delivery across the life of the project.

Phase 3 includes the development of a new floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit and builds on the phased and fast-track development model already implemented in Baleine’s first two phases. The full-field Phase 3 development is expected to increase oil production at the field to 150,000 b/d from 60,000 b/d and gas output to 200 MMcfd from 80 MMcfd.

Eni (47.25%) operates Blocks CI-101 and CI-802, which house Baleine field, on behalf of partners Vitol (30%) and Petroci (22.75%).