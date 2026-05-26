Eni advances Baleine Phase 3 offshore Ivory Coast with FID

Eni SPA and partners have taken final investment decision (FID) to advance the Baleine Phase 3 project, offshore Ivory Coast.

The full-field Phase 3 development is expected to increase oil production at the field to 150,000 b/d from 60,000 b/d and gas output to 200 MMcfd from 80 MMcfd.

Phase 3 includes the development of a new floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit and builds on the phased and fast-track development model already implemented in Baleine’s first two phases, enabling early production while optimizing costs and leveraging existing infrastructure, the operator said in a release May 25. All gas produced will be allocated to the domestic market, Eni said.

Baleine is Eni’s first Ivory Coast development, and the first net-zero emission development in Africa. The field was discovered in 2021.

Eni is operator over Blocks CI-101 and CI-802 which contain Baleine field (47.25%). Partners include Vitol (30%) and Petroci (22.75%).