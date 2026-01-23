Eni to sell partial stake in Cote d’Ivoire Baleine project

Baleine is Eni’s first development in the country.
Jan. 23, 2026

Eni has signed a binding agreement with SOCAR, the state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to sell a 10% stake in the Baleine project, offshore Ivory Coast.

Baleine is Eni’s first development in the country, and the first net-zero emission development in Africa. The field was discovered in 2021 and currently produces over 62,000 b/d of oil and more than 75 MMcfd of gas from Phases 1 and 2. With the launch of Phase 3, production is expected to rise to 150,000 b/d of oil and 200 MMcfd of gas.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary terms and conditions.

Eni is operator over Blocks CI-101 and CI-802 which contain Baleine field (47.25%). Partners include Vitol (30%) and Petroci (22.75%).

