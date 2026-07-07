Eni lets subsea contract for Baleine Phase 3 development offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Eni SpA has let a contract to TechnipFMC for work at Baleine Phase 3 project offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

TechnipFMC will design and manufacture flexible flowlines and risers to connect wells in water depths of about 1,200 m to a new floating production unit, the company noted in a release July 6.

Eni SPA and partners sanctioned the project in May, with plans to increase oil production at the West African field to 150,000 b/d from 60,000 b/d and gas output to 200 MMcfd from 80 MMcfd.

Phase 3 includes the development of a new floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit and builds on the phased and fast-track development model already implemented in Baleine’s first two phases.

TechnipFMC values the contract at $75-250 million.