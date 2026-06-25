FERC approves Southgate Amendment construction

Mountain Valley Pipeline has received US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval to begin construction of its 550-MMcfd Southgate Amendment Project in North Carolina. Southgate’s length was reduced to 31.3 miles from 75 as part of the amendments, and its OD increased to 30 in.

FERC approved amendments to the original Southgate Extension project in late 2025. The denial of subsequent legal challenges allowed construction to begin.

Mountain Valley’s mainline moves 2 bcfd of gas from Wetzel County, W. Va. to Transcontinental Pipeline Co. LLC’s Zone 5 Compressor Station 165 in Pittsylvania County, Va. Southgate would continue this shipment from Pittsylvania County to Rockingham County, NC, and would include construction of the 28,915-hp Lambert compressor station, also in Pittsylvania County.

FERC approved Southgate’s Virginia construction in March 2026.