Commonwealth LNG taps Yokogawa for Louisiana export project

Caturus LLC’s Commonwealth LNG LLC has secured Yokogawa Corp. of America to serve as main automation contractor (MAC) for the operator’s proposed LNG export project under development on the west bank of the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Cameron Parish, La.

As part of the contract awarded by Technip Energies—Commonwealth LNG’s main engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor on the project—Yokogawa will provide a comprehensive scope as MAC, including engineering and design services, delivery of an integrated control and safety system (ICSS), system integration, and project execution support, the service provider said on July 7.

Yokogawa’s scope of delivery also includes integration of multiple third-party subsystems and advanced automation applications to enable a safe, fully connected, and efficient operational environment for the development, the company said.

Officially approved for final investment decision (FID) in May, the proposed $13.5-billion Commonwealth LNG project will have a total liquefaction capacity of about 9.5 million tonnes/year (tpy) across six liquefaction trains, as well LNG storage infrastructure, and export facilities,

Pre-construction and initial site preparation on the project began in December 2025, including geotechnical and civil surveys, site benchmark placement, lowering of existing well casings, and initial mowing.

With EPC site mobilization on the LNG export terminal initiated in March 2026, Yokogawa said project execution is scheduled to begin immediately, with system deliveries scheduled across 2027.

Once online, Commonwealth LNG’s project—Phase 1 of which is targeted for startup in 2030—will help play a critical role in meeting growing global energy demand while strengthening the US’ role as a leading LNG exporter, Yokogawa said.

Commonwealth LNG previously secured long-term offtake agreements for the terminal with counterparties including EQT, Glencore, Mercuria, PETRONAS, and Aramco Trading.