Venture Global taps Baker Hughes to provide CP2 LNG expansion liquefaction equipment

In early March, chairman and chief executive officer Mike Sabel told analysts that bolt-on expansion plans at CP2 totaled eight mid-scale liquefaction trains with an expected capacity of 6.4 million tpy. In announcing Venture Global’s first-quarter earnings May 12, the plan was upsized by about 50%.

Each block is based on two single mixed-refrigerant (SMR) liquefaction modules (for a total of 12 liquefaction modules) and related compression trains featuring Baker Hughes' centrifugal compressor technology, as well as cold boxes, air coolers, and integrated control systems, the energy technology company said in its July 27 release. The company plans to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 11, 2026.

The award to Baker Hughes builds an established master equipment supply agreement between the two companies, Baker Hughes said in its release, noting it currently serves as a strategic supplier to Venture Global across more than 100 million typ of existing and planned production capacity.