Venture Global taps Baker Hughes to provide CP2 LNG expansion liquefaction equipment

Baker Hughes chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said the continued collaboration reflects a "shared commitment to scaling modular LNG solutions that accelerate US supply and support global energy security."
July 27, 2026
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Venture Global Inc. is advancing the next phase of its CP2 liquefaction project, contracting Baker Hughes to provide six liquefaction blocks for Venture Global’s 29-million tonnes/year (tpy) CP2 LNG expansion project in Cameron Parish, La.

Photo from Venture Global Inc.
Rendering of CP2 liquefaction plant expansion plans
May 12, 2026

In early March, chairman and chief executive officer Mike Sabel told analysts that bolt-on expansion plans at CP2 totaled eight mid-scale liquefaction trains with an expected capacity of 6.4 million tpy. In announcing Venture Global’s first-quarter earnings May 12, the plan was upsized by about 50%. 

Each block is based on two single mixed-refrigerant (SMR) liquefaction modules (for a total of 12 liquefaction modules) and related compression trains featuring Baker Hughes' centrifugal compressor technology, as well as cold boxes, air coolers, and integrated control systems, the energy technology company said in its July 27 release. The company plans to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 11, 2026.

The award to Baker Hughes builds an established master equipment supply agreement between the two companies, Baker Hughes said in its release, noting it currently serves as a strategic supplier to Venture Global across more than 100 million typ of existing and planned production capacity.

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