Glenfarne Group secures $500 million for Texas LNG development

The investment "is evidence of the execution readiness of Texas LNG," and enables certain go-forward activities, including placement of purchase orders for certain critical equipment packages, said Vlad Bluzer, co-president of Texas LNG and partner at Glenfarne.
July 14, 2026
2 min read
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Rendering from Glenfarne Group
TX LNG rendering

Texas LNG is a pre-FID, 4-million tpy liquefied natural gas export project to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Tex., owned by Glenfarne Group LLC.

Glenfarne Group LLC has secured fresh capital to continue development and early construction works for the proposed Texas LNG plant to be constructed on a 625-acre site in the Port of Brownsville, Tex.

HPS Investment Partners, a part of BlackRock, agreed to the $500-million investment, which serves as one of the final steps required for the 4-million tonnes/year (tpy) project to reach final investment decision (FID), Glenfarne Group said in a release July 14. FID had most recently been expected in this year’s second quarter.

The capital also enables certain initiatives, including placement of purchase orders for certain critical equipment packages, said Vlad Bluzer, co-president of Texas LNG and partner at Glenfarne.

Specifically, the investment supports the recent limited notice to proceed (LNTP) granted to Kiewit, the lead engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, as part of the project’s executed lump-sum turnkey contract. The LNTP will include the issuance of critical purchase orders with key equipment suppliers, EPC-phase engineering activities, and geotechnical work.

In January, the Texas LNG project secured a 20-year offtake agreement with RWE, which moved the then-fully-subscribed project to financing.

Texas LNG is part of Glenfarne’s permitted North American LNG portfolio, which totals 32.8 million tpy of capacity under development across Alaska, Louisiana, and Texas.

About the Author

Mikaila Adams
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Mikaila Adams

Managing Editor, Content Strategist

Mikaila Adams has 20 years of experience as an editor, most of which has been centered on the oil and gas industry. She enjoyed 12 years focused on the business/finance side of the industry as an editor for Oil & Gas Journal's sister publication, Oil & Gas Financial Journal (OGFJ). After OGFJ ceased publication in 2017, she joined Oil & Gas Journal and was later named Managing Editor - News. Her role has expanded into content strategy. She holds a degree from Texas Tech University.

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