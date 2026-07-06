Texas LNG advances pre-FID project with limited notice to proceed

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, part of Glenfarne Group LLC, has provided Kiewit Energy Group Inc. with a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) with work on the 4-million tonne/year Texas LNG export plant to be constructed on 625-acre site in the Port of Brownsville, Tex.
Through the LNTP, Kiewit can move forward with purchase orders for long-lead equipment, engineering activities for the EPC phase, and geotechnical work required to ready Texas LNG for full construction and a final investment decision (FID), Glenfarne Group said in a release.
Texas LNG has executed a lump-sum turnkey EPC agreement with Kiewit and received Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorization for construction and operation.
Separately, Glenfarne Group noted that its LNG marketing and trading business has executed a heads of agreement (HoA) with BGN, a privately owned global energy and commodities trading group, for supply of LNG from Texas LNG. While final terms remain subject to negotiation and a definitive agreement, the companies are contemplating supply of 1 million tpy of LNG for 20-years.
Glenfarne’s permitted North American LNG portfolio totals 32.8 million tpy of capacity under development in Alaska, Louisiana, and Texas.