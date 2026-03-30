Heter succeeds Sheehy as president, CEO

Tallgrass has named Crystal Heter as its new president and CEO, succeeding Matt Sheehy, with Gary Watkins stepping in as chief investment officer, in addition to his role as CFO.
March 30, 2026

Tallgrass Energy has appointed Crystal Heter as president and chief executive officer, effective Mar. 27, 2026. She succeeds Matt Sheehy, who has served as president of the company since 2019 and has served as chief executive officer and chairman since 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Gary Watkins, currently the company’s chief financial officer, will also assume the role of chief investment officer.

Heter was named Tallgrass’ chief operating officer in 2020. She was a member of the team that founded the company in 2012, and has held senior leadership roles across Tallgrass, including leading the company’s natural gas transportation segment and serving as president of the Rockies Express Pipeline.

Matthew Runkle, Tallgrass director and senior managing director in Blackstone’s Infrastructure Group, will assume the role of chairman of the board.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

BOEM outlines plans for December offshore Gulf Lease Sale 262
Energy Transfer, Chevron expand LNG supply agreement
Unlocking Smart Operations: Key considerations to revolutionize safety and efficiency in oil and gas
Sponsored
Unlock ROI in oil and gas operations with private 5G
Sponsored