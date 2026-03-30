Heter succeeds Sheehy as president, CEO

Tallgrass Energy has appointed Crystal Heter as president and chief executive officer, effective Mar. 27, 2026. She succeeds Matt Sheehy, who has served as president of the company since 2019 and has served as chief executive officer and chairman since 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Gary Watkins, currently the company’s chief financial officer, will also assume the role of chief investment officer.

Heter was named Tallgrass’ chief operating officer in 2020. She was a member of the team that founded the company in 2012, and has held senior leadership roles across Tallgrass, including leading the company’s natural gas transportation segment and serving as president of the Rockies Express Pipeline.

Matthew Runkle, Tallgrass director and senior managing director in Blackstone’s Infrastructure Group, will assume the role of chairman of the board.