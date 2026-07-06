Equinor moves toward full ownership of Bay du Nord through bp divestment

Equinor Energy AS has agreed to acquire bp plc’s non-operated interest in the Bay du Nord project offshore Canada. bp holds interests across 10 licenses associated with the project, representing an average working interest of 37.212%. Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquisition will give Equinor full ownership of the asset as bp exits the project as part of its ongoing portfolio simplification, the companies said in separate releases July 6.

The deal reflects the operator's confidence in the project, said Philippe Mathieu, Equinor's executive vice-president for exporation and production, international. “Over the past few years, we have strengthened Bay du Nord by improving the business case and reducing key risks," Mathieu continued, noting the company will "seek opportunities to bring in partners as part of the project's further development."

Bay du Nord

Discovered in 2013, Bay du Nord now includes a series of oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass basin, about 500 km offshore St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, in water depth of 600–1,170 m. The development concept is based on a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) with subsea tiebacks and broader resource potential across the basin.

In 2023, Equinor shelved the deepwater project due to market conditions and cost inflation but continued to assess the area’s potential. The basin offers Jurassic reservoirs with high porosity, high permeability, and mature source rocks, with geology similar to findings in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, Equinor has said.

Earlier this year, while continuing its engagement with provincial and federal governments, Equinor signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) with BW Offshore to advance design work. The operator aims to take final investment decision (FID) in early 2027.