Vår Energi signs TechnipFMC to advance North Sea projects

The agreements follows a 5-year collaboration agreement as part of the operator's efforts to accelerate Gjøa area development.
July 2, 2026
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Vår Energi has let a contract to TechnipFMC for work on the Ofelia and Gjøa Nord projects in the Gjøa area of the North Sea.

The integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract follows a 5-year collaboration agreement signed in 2025 to deliver subsea projects utilizing TechnipFMC’s integrated model and accelerate development through coordinated portfolio execution, the service provider said in a release last week.

Vår Energi is maturing these oil and gas discoveries for a planned subsea development which will be tied back to the Gjøa platform. The operator aims to deliver first oil from the projects within 2 years. Work is ongoing to develop Gjøa to become an area hub.

TechnipFMC values the contract between $500 million and $1 billion.

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