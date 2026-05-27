QatarEnergy advances Eastern Med, South America strategy

The moves include an MoU with Egypt and ExxonMobil for potential regional gas commercialization, as well as acquired stakes in Uruguayan offshore blocks.
May 27, 2026
2 min read
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Representatives signing QatarEnergy, Egypt cooperation agreement

QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil, and the Government of Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding to study development and commercialization options for Cyprus gas discoveries using Egypt’s existing gas and LNG export infrastructure

QatarEnergy moved to expand its global gas and exploration portfolio with two agreements signed this month—one targeting Eastern Mediterranean gas development and another marking its first upstream entry into Uruguay.

QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil, and the Government of Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to study development and commercialization options for Cyprus gas discoveries using Egypt’s existing gas and LNG export infrastructure, potentially positioning Egypt as a regional hub for Eastern Mediterranean gas, the company noted in a release May 21.  

His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and president and chief executive officer of QatarEnergy, said the MoU is “an important step in advancing regional energy cooperation” and unlocking long‑term gas potential across the basin.

Separately, QatarEnergy acquired stakes in three exploration blocks offshore Uruguay’s Atlantic coast from BG International Ltd., a Shell subsidiary. The company acquired 18% interest in block OFF‑4 (APA Corp. 50%, operator; Shell 32%), 30% in block OFF‑2 (Shell 70%, operator), and 30% in block OFF‑7 (Shell 40%, operator, Chevron 30%). The blocks span 11,155–18,227 sq km in water depths of 40-4,000 m. Al‑Kaabi said the acquisitions strengthen ties with Shell and broaden QatarEnergy’s South American footprint.

The moves follow another MoU earlier this month involving potential coordination with TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips, and the Syrian Petroleum Co. on exploration offshore Syria.

About the Author

Mikaila Adams
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Mikaila Adams

Managing Editor, Content Strategist

Mikaila Adams has 20 years of experience as an editor, most of which has been centered on the oil and gas industry. She enjoyed 12 years focused on the business/finance side of the industry as an editor for Oil & Gas Journal's sister publication, Oil & Gas Financial Journal (OGFJ). After OGFJ ceased publication in 2017, she joined Oil & Gas Journal and was later named Managing Editor - News. Her role has expanded into content strategy. She holds a degree from Texas Tech University.

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