QatarEnergy signs MoU to evaluate oil and gas potential in eastern Mediterranean waters

QatarEnergy signed a memorandum of understanding with TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips, and the Syrian Petroleum Co. for cooperation in oil and gas exploration offshore the Syrian Arab Republic.

In a release May 12, the operator said the agreement covers technical review by the partners to evaluate the potential of Block 3, offshore Syria, and sets the framework for further technical and commercial discussions.

Block 3 lies in the Levantine basin in the eastern Mediterranean waters offshore the Syrian city of Latakia with water depths of 100-1,700 m.