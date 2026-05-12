QatarEnergy signs MoU to evaluate oil and gas potential in eastern Mediterranean waters

The agreement involves technical reviews of Syria's offshore Block 3 in the Levantine basin, aiming to assess its potential and pave the way for further exploration activities.
May 12, 2026
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QatarEnergy signing memorandum of understanding for oil and gas exploration offshore Syria

QatarEnergy signing memorandum of understanding for oil and gas exploration offshore Syria 

QatarEnergy signed a memorandum of understanding with TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips, and the Syrian Petroleum Co. for cooperation in oil and gas exploration offshore the Syrian Arab Republic.

In a release May 12, the operator said the agreement covers technical review by the partners to evaluate the potential of Block 3, offshore Syria, and sets the framework for further technical and commercial discussions.

Block 3 lies in the Levantine basin in the eastern Mediterranean waters offshore the Syrian city of Latakia with water depths of 100-1,700 m.

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Map of area of interest offshore Syria

QatarEnergy signed a memorandum of understanding for oil and gas exploration offshore Syria

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