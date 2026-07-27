Argent LNG wins DOE approval to export to free-trade agreement countries

The US Department of Energy (DOE) July 24 granted Argent LNG LLC a presidential permit to export up to the equivalent of 1.3 tcf/year of natural gas from its proposed plant at Port Fourchon, La.

The permit allows Argent to export to countries that have free-trade agreements with the US for a 20-year term beginning on the date of the plant’s first commercial export.

The company’s application to export to non-FTA countries remains under DOE review.