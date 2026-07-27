Argent LNG wins DOE approval to export to free-trade agreement countries

The US Department of Energy (DOE) July 24 granted Argent LNG LLC a presidential permit to export up to the equivalent of 1.3 tcf/year of natural gas from its proposed plant at Port Fourchon, La.
The permit allows Argent to export to countries that have free-trade agreements with the US for a 20-year term beginning on the date of the plant’s first commercial export.
The company’s application to export to non-FTA countries remains under DOE review.
The project, currently in the pre-construction and regulatory review phase, is also pre-final investment decision. Argent LNG is currently undergoing the pre-filing environmental review process at the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). FERC must approve the project for it to move forward.
Argent LNG aims to build and operate a mid-sized onshore LNG export plant with up to 12 modular LNG trains with a combined capacity of 25 million tonnes/year, two 220,000 cu m storage tanks, a 350-Mw gas-fired power plant, and two marine loading berths.
Construction is expected to start in late 2027, with the first commercial LNG production targeted for first-quarter 2030.