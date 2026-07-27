Argent LNG wins DOE approval to export to free-trade agreement countries

Argent LNG aims to build and operate a mid-sized onshore LNG export plant with up to 12 modular LNG trains with a combined capacity of 25 million tonnes/year.
July 27, 2026
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Rendering from Argent LNG
Rendering of LNG export plant.

Argent LNG plans to build a 25-million tonnes/year LNG plant in the coast of Louisiana.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) July 24 granted Argent LNG LLC a presidential permit to export up to the equivalent of 1.3 tcf/year of natural gas from its proposed plant at Port Fourchon, La.

The permit allows Argent to export to countries that have free-trade agreements with the US for a 20-year term beginning on the date of the plant’s first commercial export.

The company’s application to export to non-FTA countries remains under DOE review.

The project, currently in the pre-construction and regulatory review phase, is also pre-final investment decision. Argent LNG is currently undergoing the pre-filing environmental review process at the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). FERC must approve the project for it to move forward.

Argent LNG aims to build and operate a mid-sized onshore LNG export plant with up to 12 modular LNG trains with a combined capacity of 25 million tonnes/year, two 220,000 cu m storage tanks, a 350-Mw gas-fired power plant, and two marine loading berths.

Construction is expected to start in late 2027, with the first commercial LNG production targeted for first-quarter 2030.

About the Author

Cathy Landry

Washington Correspondent

Cathy Landry has worked over 20 years as a journalist, including 17 years as an energy reporter with Platts News Service (now S&P Global) in Washington and London.

She has served as a wire-service reporter, general news and sports reporter for local newspapers and a feature writer for association and company publications.

Cathy has deep public policy experience, having worked 15 years in Washington energy circles.

She earned a master’s degree in government from The Johns Hopkins University and studied newspaper journalism and psychology at Syracuse University.

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