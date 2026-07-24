US DOE offers $65.5 million to support oil, gas, pipelines

The funding aims to advance technology and research in the upstream and midstream sectors with a goal of enhancing supply chain reliability, digitalize operations, and maximize the value of underutilized resources.
July 24, 2026
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US DOE photographer Sarah Wood
US flag flying at Golden Pass LNG site

Photo of US flag at Golden Pass LNG site during visit by US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) July 23 announced a new $65.5 million federal funding initiative to advance technology and research in the upstream and midstream oil and natural gas sectors. The program supplements a separate, recent $150 million DOE grant program focused on unconventional reservoir recovery, hydraulic fracturing, and produced-water management.

Available for public-private partnerships, the newly announced grants aim to enhance supply chain reliability, digitalize operations, and maximize the value of underutilized resources. For midstream reliability, eligible projects include developing and field-testing equipment—such as compressors, valves, piping, storage tanks, and advanced alloys—designed to prevent product losses and strengthen domestic chemical supply chains.

DOE also hopes to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies and advanced analytics to improve operational efficiency and safety. Funded projects will utilize full-scale, field-based test sites to deploy continuous monitoring systems, artificial intelligence-supported digital twins, and optimization systems to reduce operating costs.

The department is also seeking projects to convert stranded, contaminated, or flared gas into high-value, easily transportable products. Funded research will progress from laboratory-scale validation of new catalysts and separation processes to field-testing of decentralized gas conversion systems in active production basins.

The application deadline is Sept. 22, 2026.

About the Author

Cathy Landry

Washington Correspondent

Cathy Landry has worked over 20 years as a journalist, including 17 years as an energy reporter with Platts News Service (now S&P Global) in Washington and London.

She has served as a wire-service reporter, general news and sports reporter for local newspapers and a feature writer for association and company publications.

Cathy has deep public policy experience, having worked 15 years in Washington energy circles.

She earned a master’s degree in government from The Johns Hopkins University and studied newspaper journalism and psychology at Syracuse University.

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