Antero strikes $315 million worth of Marcellus deals

Antero Resources Corp., Denver, has this month spent $315 million on acquisitions in its core Marcellus basin that have added 15 net drilling locations at a nice price.

Michael Kennedy, president and chief executive officer, and his team say the West Virginia additions are producing 125 MMcfed and also span 3,500 net undeveloped acres. The deals came about five months after the Antero team closed on its $2.8 billion acquisition of HG Energy II LLC, which grew Antero’s footprint by about 385,000 net acres, and the acreage is near the route of the East Side Express, the first dry gas regional pipeline Antero is building.

Kennedy told investors that both HG’s operations and the new acquisitions will help Antero further lower its operating costs. Antero teams also spent $29 million during the second quarter on about 5,000 net acres that represent 20 net drilling locations. As part of publishing its second-quarter results, the management team lowered its 2026 cash production expense forecast by 5 cents per Mcfe to $2.20-2.30 per Mcfe.