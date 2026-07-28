Repsol farms out 50% stake in deepwater Gulf of Mexico block to Talos Energy

Repsol SA will farm out a 50% working interest to Talos Energy Inc. in Block 29 in the Salinas-Sureste basin, offshore Mexico.

Under the agreement, Talos Energy will make a contingent $30-million payment at final investment decision (FID), Talos said in a July 27 release. Terms also include a cash-carry of up to $20 million on the next exploration well and reimbursement of certain pre-closing costs, subject to customary terms and conditions, including Mexico's regulatory approvals.

Upon closing, Repsol will remain operator and retain a 50% interest alongside Talos' 50% working interest.

The companies anticipate advancing the project toward FID in 2027.

Block 29 development

Block 29 contains the Polok and Chinwol oil discoveries, estimated to hold more than 200 MMboe of gross recoverable resources. Oil was discovered by the Polok-1 and Chinwol-1 wells, which encountered net oil columns of more than 200 m and 150 m, respectively.