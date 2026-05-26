Petrovietnam seeks offshore exploration partners in bid round under new leadership

Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) has opened an international bidding round for Block 17 offshore Vietnam and appointed Le Manh Cuong as its new chief executive (CEO).

The group is inviting partners to participate in the open bidding round for Block 17 in the Cuu Long basin offshore Vietnam. Bids are due on Sept. 16, 2026 (Hanoi time).

The state-owned company also named Le Manh Cuong as its CEO. Cuong began his career in 1995 with PTSC Offshore Services and later held commercial, project development, and international leadership roles within PetroVietnam Technical Services Corp. (PTSC). He became PTSC CEO in 2018 and joined Petrovietnam’s executive leadership as deputy CEO in September 2025 before his appointment as group CEO.

Petrovietnam, rebranded last year as the Vietnam National Industry and Energy Group, reported VND 1,100 trillion ($41.84 billion) in revenue for 2025, exceeding its annual target by 36%.

The group has been accelerating investments across liquefied natural gas, offshore gas development, power generation and renewable energy, while also pursuing new international partnerships in exploration and energy infrastructure, the group said in a release last week.