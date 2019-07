Zinke signs secretarial order to jump-start production within NPR-A

US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke dramatically concluded his 5-day visit to Alaska by signing a secretarial order to jump-start oil production within the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The May 31 order also called for updated resource assessments along Alaska’s North Slope (ANS), including the federally managed 1002 Area on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain.

Jun 12th, 2017