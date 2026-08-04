ExxonMobil taps SIMOPS management platform for Whiptail

ExxonMobil Corp.'s ExxonMobil Global Projects has let a simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) management contract to Sercel SAS to support the Whiptail project in the Stabroek block, offshore Guyana.

Sercel’s Marlin SIMPOS tool will support pipelay and mooring installation campaigns. The software provides a live, time‑based geospatial view of concurrent offshore activities, providing teams with the vessel and asset awareness required to plan, coordinate, and execute operations safely in high‑activity environments. The tool includes full-system configuration, onboarding, operational reviews, and 24/7 operational support.

The contract duration is 1 year.

Guyana's sixth development project by ExxonMobil, the $12.7-billion Whiptail project will include up to ten drill centers with 48 production and injection wells. The Jaguar floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel will be designed to produce 250,000 bo/d, with an associated gas treatment capacity of 540 MMcfd and water injection capacity of 300,000 b/d.

ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd. (EMGL) is currently drilling a Whiptail development well.

ExxonMobil affiliate ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd. is operator and holds 45% interest in Stabroek block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30% interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Ltd. holds 25% interest.