ExxonMobil begins drilling wells in Guyana’s EEZ

The drilling campaigns in Guyana's offshore fields highlight ExxonMobil's commitment to expanding its exploration portfolio in the region.
Aug. 3, 2026
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Source: Noble Corp.
Nobel Corp.'s Don Taylor mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) began drilling on Aug. 1 at Whiptail’s WT_5i05 Drill Center in the Stabroek block about 105.9 nautical miles offshore Guyana.

Nobel Corp.'s Don Taylor mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) began drilling on Aug. 1 at Whiptail’s WT_5i05 Drill Center in the Stabroek block about 105.9 nautical miles offshore Guyana.

ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd. (EMGL), an affiliate of ExxonMobil Corp., is proceeding with drilling a Whiptail development well and the Rockhead-1 exploration well in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Nobel Corp.'s Don Taylor mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) began drilling on Aug. 1 at Whiptail’s WT_5i05 Drill Center in the Stabroek block about 105.9 nautical miles off the coast of Guyana. Operations are scheduled to conclude on Sept. 30, according to Guyana's Department of Public Information (DPI).

MODU Stena Carron continued exploration drilling on July 29 at Rockhead-1 within Stabroek block about 115.2 nautical miles off the coast of Guyana. Drilling at the site will conclude on Aug. 31, DPI said.

Confirmation of the drilling activity follows ExxonMobil's confirmation in June that it planned to keep adding to its success in Guyana by applying to drill 35 exploration wells in four prospect areas of the Stabroek block.

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