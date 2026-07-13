TotalEnergies lets drilling, completions contract for Suriname deepwater oil project

TotalEnergies has let contracts to Halliburton for work on the GranMorgu deepwater oil development project offshore Suriname.

The workscope includes drilling and completions services for a long-term program that includes applying integrated digital workflows, real time data, and remote operations control for drilling and completions.

As part of the project scope, Halliburton worked with local suppliers to upgrade its liquid mud and cement plant and supported construction of Suriname’s first completions and drilling workshop, featuring advanced maintenance and repair capabilities, the service provider said in a release July 13.

The aim of the GranMorgu project is to develop resources on Block 58, which lies about 150 km off the Surinamese coast. Specifically, Sapakara and Krabdagu fields, which contain estimated recoverable reserves of nearly 760 million bbl, TotalEnergies noted on its website.

The project’s floating production, storage, and offloading unit (FPSO), with a capacity of 220,000 b/d, is based on tested design principles of units in nearby Guyana and designed for potential future tie-in of satellite fields. Production start-up is expected in 2028.

TotalEnergies is operator of the project with 40% interest. Partners are APA Corp. (40%) and state-owned Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname NV (20%).