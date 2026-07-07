Equinor lets contracts for four Norwegian Continental Shelf development projects

Equinor ASA has awarded contracts worth about NOK 6 billion ($6 billion) for four Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) subsea developments.

The projects—Troll West Increased Gas Recovery North (TWIN), Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord, and Brime—are expected to contribute 130-220 MMboe of future production, the operator said in a release July 7.

Equinor expects to execute about 75 subsea developments by 2035.

“To realize these resources, we need to develop smaller discoveries faster and at a lower cost than today,” said Gunnar Nakken, senior vice-president, projects and subsea, NCS, Equinor. “Our ambition is to halve both costs and execution time through simpler processes and standardized solutions together with our partners and suppliers.”

Contracts

TechnipFMC will supply subsea production systems for the Brime, Omega Sør, and Tyrihans Nord developments and will install rigid pipelines on Troll field. Tenaris will provide line pipe.

OneSubsea will supply the subsea production system for the TWIN project and provide umbilicals for all four developments.

Ocean Installer received the marine operations contract, including installation and tie-in of subsea facilities, control cables, and flexible pipelines.

NOV will provide flexible pipelines for Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord, and Brime.

“This is equipment with long lead times, so we need to invest early if we are to halve the time from discovery to production,” Nakken said. “We order standard equipment that can be used by later projects if one of the projects in the first wave is not sanctioned by the partnership or approved by the authorities.”

Of the four projects, only TWIN has received final investment approval.

Projects

TWIN is the third phase of the Troll West gas cap development. The partnership sanctioned the project in June with the aim of adding about 11 billion cu m of gas reserves.

The development comprises two wells drilled from a new subsea template tied into existing infrastructure. A control cable and monoethylene glycol (MEG) line will be extended to the new infrastructure. Production will flow to Troll A and then to the Kollsnes gas processing plant.

Equinor operates Troll with 30.55% interest. Partners are Petoro AS (55.93%), A/S Norske Shell (8.19%), TotalEnergies EP Norge AS (3.69%), and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (1.64%).

Brime is planned as a four-well subsea development tied back to an existing template at Visund Sør. The gas-weighted stream will be processed at Gullfaks C before export through Kårstø.

The development also could support a phased development of the nearby Nøkken discovery through sidetracks from two Brime wells.

Recoverable resources are estimated at 16-34 MMboe. Equinor is operator with a 74.66% interest; Petoro holds 25.34%.

Omega Sør, an oil discovery near Snorre field, was discovered earlier this year and is estimated to contain 25-89 million bbl of recoverable oil.

Plans call for a subsea template and a Cap-X production satellite tied back to existing infrastructure. Production would be routed through Snorre A and exported via Gullfaks.

Equinor operates the development with a 31% interest. Partners are Petoro (30%), Harbour Energy Norge AS (24.5%), INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS (9.6%), and Vår Energi ASA (4.9%).

Tyrihans Nord, discovered in 1984, is planned as a two-well subsea tieback to the existing production pipeline between the Tyrihans field and the Kristin platform in the Norwegian Sea. Gas will be processed at Kristin and exported through Kårstø.

Recoverable volumes are estimated at 20-30 MMboe, primarily gas.

Equinor is operator with a 36.32% interest. Partners are TotalEnergies EP Norge AS (23.15%), Petoro AS (22.52%), and Vår Energi ASA (18.02%).

Sissel is also included in Equinor’s first wave of standardized developments. Discovered in January, the project was initially planned as a new Cap-X development but has been simplified to a single well drilled from the existing Utgard template.

Recoverable resources are estimated at 6-28 MMboe. Equinor holds a 50% operating interest and Orlen Upstream Norway AS owns the remaining 50%.