Petronas discovers hydrocarbons offshore Suriname

Petronas, through wholly-owned subsidiary Petronas Suriname E&P BV (PSEPBV), has made two new discoveries and achieved a successful appraisal in Block 52, offshore Suriname.

The Caiman-1 exploration well, drilled in 90 m of water to 5,065 m TD, encountered multiple oil-bearing Cretaceous sandstone intervals.

The Swartzia Aspasia Complex-1 (SAC-1) exploration well, 8 km east of Sloanea-1 gas discovery in 610 m of water depth, was drilled to 4,560 m TD and intersected gas-bearing sandstone reservoirs. Drill stem testing (DST) demonstrated strong gas deliverability, indicating good reservoir quality, the company said.

The Roystonea-2 appraisal well, drilled 7 km north of Roystonea-1, confirmed the lateral extent of oil-bearing reservoirs, with DST results indicating strong oil productivity, further validating the quality and extent of the reservoir system.

These results make a total of eight successful wells for Petronas in Suriname and collectively represent more than 1 billion boe of recoverable resources. Petronas plans to take a final investment decision on Sloanea gas field by yearend.

Petronas is operator of Block 52 with 80% interest. Paradise Oil Co. NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname NV, holds the remaining 20%.

Petronas currently holds interests in eight offshore blocks in Suriname: 9, 10, 48, 52, 53, 63, 64, and 66.