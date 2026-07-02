Petronas discovers hydrocarbons offshore Suriname

The operator's recent drilling campaigns offshore Suriname have yielded multiple oil and gas discoveries, with Caiman-1, SAC-1, and Roystonea-2 confirming high-quality reservoirs.
July 2, 2026
2 min read
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Key Highlights

  • Petronas made two new discoveries and achieved a successful appraisal in Block 52, offshore Suriname.
  • The results make a total of eight successful wells for Petronas in Suriname.
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South America map with Suriname in focus

Petronas Suriname E&P BV (PSEPBV) recorded two new discoveries and achieved a successful appraisal in Suriname's offshore Block 52.

Petronas, through wholly-owned subsidiary Petronas Suriname E&P BV (PSEPBV), has made two new discoveries and achieved a successful appraisal in Block 52, offshore Suriname.

The Caiman-1 exploration well, drilled in 90 m of water to 5,065 m TD, encountered multiple oil-bearing Cretaceous sandstone intervals.

The Swartzia Aspasia Complex-1 (SAC-1) exploration well, 8 km east of Sloanea-1 gas discovery in 610 m of water depth, was drilled to 4,560 m TD and intersected gas-bearing sandstone reservoirs. Drill stem testing (DST) demonstrated strong gas deliverability, indicating good reservoir quality, the company said.

The Roystonea-2 appraisal well, drilled 7 km north of Roystonea-1, confirmed the lateral extent of oil-bearing reservoirs, with DST results indicating strong oil productivity, further validating the quality and extent of the reservoir system.

These results make a total of eight successful wells for Petronas in Suriname and collectively represent more than 1 billion boe of recoverable resources. Petronas plans to take a final investment decision on Sloanea gas field by yearend. 

Petronas is operator of Block 52 with 80% interest. Paradise Oil Co. NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname NV, holds the remaining 20%. 

Petronas currently holds interests in eight offshore blocks in Suriname: 9, 10, 48, 52, 53, 63, 64, and 66.

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