Arrow continues Icaco field development with exploration wells
Key Highlights
- Arrow Exploration continues to develop Icaco field in Colombia’s Llanos with Icaco-2 and IC-4HZ wells.
- Icaco-2 is producing from the Ubaque formation at a restricted rate of about 830 bo/d.
- IC-4HZ spudded on June 13 and is targeting the Ubaque formation.
Arrow Exploration Corp. continues to develop Icaco field on the Tapir Block in Colombia’s Llanos basin after producing from the Icaco-2 well and spudding the IC-4HZ well.
The Icaco 2 exploration well (IC-2) spudded May 18, 2026, and reached target depth on May 26, 2026. The well was drilled to 12,020 MD ft MD or 7,399 ft TVD and encountered multiple hydrocarbon-bearing intervals.
Log analysis shows 19.5 ft of net pay in the Carbonera C7 formation, 6 ft of net pay in the Gacheta formation, and 74.5 ft of net pay in the Ubaque formation, for a total net pay of 100 ft TVD.
The well is currently producing from the Ubaque formation at a restricted rate of about 830 bo/d on a 35/128 choke and 37 hz pump frequency. Oil quality is 13.4° API, and there is a 1% water cut. The ultimate flow rate will be determined in the first few weeks of production.
The IC-4HZ well targeting the Ubaque spudded on June 13. Afterwards, the rig will move to drill the IC-3 vertical well which has C7, Gacheta, and Ubaque potential. The company is constructing five additional cellars at the Icaco pad for a total of 7 additional cellars after IC-4HZ.
Including the restricted production from the IC-2 well, total production is about 5,000 boe/d. Currently, the CN-HZ12 well is offline waiting on a workover. The well was producing about 330 bo/d when it was shut in.
Arrow holds 50% working interest in the block.