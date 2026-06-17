Arrow continues Icaco field development with exploration wells

Arrow Exploration Corp. continues to develop Icaco field on the Tapir Block in Colombia’s Llanos basin after producing from the Icaco-2 well and spudding the IC-4HZ well.

The Icaco 2 exploration well (IC-2) spudded May 18, 2026, and reached target depth on May 26, 2026. The well was drilled to 12,020 MD ft MD or 7,399 ft TVD and encountered multiple hydrocarbon-bearing intervals.

Log analysis shows 19.5 ft of net pay in the Carbonera C7 formation, 6 ft of net pay in the Gacheta formation, and 74.5 ft of net pay in the Ubaque formation, for a total net pay of 100 ft TVD.

The well is currently producing from the Ubaque formation at a restricted rate of about 830 bo/d on a 35/128 choke and 37 hz pump frequency. Oil quality is 13.4° API, and there is a 1% water cut. The ultimate flow rate will be determined in the first few weeks of production.

The IC-4HZ well targeting the Ubaque spudded on June 13. Afterwards, the rig will move to drill the IC-3 vertical well which has C7, Gacheta, and Ubaque potential. The company is constructing five additional cellars at the Icaco pad for a total of 7 additional cellars after IC-4HZ.

Including the restricted production from the IC-2 well, total production is about 5,000 boe/d. Currently, the CN-HZ12 well is offline waiting on a workover. The well was producing about 330 bo/d when it was shut in.

Arrow holds 50% working interest in the block.