Arrow advances Icaco field development with stacked‑pay discovery, Icaco‑2 drilling

Arrow Exploration Corp. advanced activity at Icaco field on the Tapir Block in Colombia’s Llanos basin after the Icaco‑1 exploration well encountered stacked hydrocarbon‑bearing intervals and began restricted production.

The Icaco 1 exploration well (IC-1) spudded on May 5, 2026, and reached target depth on May 9, 2026. The IC-1 well was drilled to 7,800 ft MD (7,524 ft TVD) and encountered multiple hydrocarbon-bearing intervals.

Log analysis shows a total of 30 ft of pay in the Carbonera C7 formation, 15 ft of pay in the Gacheta formation, and 26 ft of pay in the Ubaque formation.

Arrow put IC-1 on production from the C7 formation where the perforated pay zone comprises of two clean sandstones with an average porosity of 25%. An electric submersible pump (ESP) was inserted in the well after perforating. During the clean-up period the well reached an average rate of 735 bo/d with 50% water cut for a 15-hr period before settling into the current stable production rate.

The well is currently on production at 15/128 choke and 30 hz pump frequency resulting in a restricted rate of about 628 bo/d. The oil quality is 27.8° API and there is a 46% water cut (completion fluid and formation water).

Testing indicates that the well is capable of higher rates, with well and pump optimization, and the ultimate flow rate will be determined over the coming weeks of production.

The Icaco 2 (IC-2) well, a significant step out from the IC-1 well, spudded on May 18, 2026. The well will give Arrow an opportunity to increase production from Icaco, as well as provide further information on the size and materiality of the Icaco discovery.

The company plans further appraisal and development drilling at Icaco field including potential horizontal well development. Given continued positive results at Icaco, Arrow will build additional cellars and continue development drilling which could last until third quarter 2026.

After initial development at the Icaco pad has concluded, the company plans development drilling at AB and CN pads.

Including restricted production from IC-1, total production is about 5,100 boe/d. Currently the CN-HZ12 well is offline waiting on a workover. The well was producing about 330 bo/d when it was shut in.

Tapir Block contains Carrizales Norte (CN), Rio Cravo Este (RCE), Alberta Llanos, and Mateguafa fields with Icaco, Oxbow, Macoya, and Capullo prospects.

Arrow holds 50% working interest in the block.