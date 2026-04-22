Equinor plugs dry well east of Visund field in North Sea

Equinor Energy AS has plugged a dry well in the Skoll and Hati prospects, east of Visund field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) noted in a release Apr. 22.

Wildcat well 34/8-A-37 H was drilled in production license 120, 140 km west of Florø and 4 km east of the Visund A platform. The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 3,081 m and a measured depth of 6,662 m subsea. It was terminated in the Lunde Formation in the Upper Triassic. Water depth at the site is 335 m.

The well was drilled from Visund A.

Geological information

The well’s primary exploration target was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Statfjord Group in the Lower Jurassic, NOD said. The secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Lunde Formation in the Upper Triassic.

The well encountered the Statfjord Group with around 112 m, a total of 53 m of which with good reservoir quality. The sandstone layers in the Statfjord Group were aquiferous with hydrocarbon shows. The well also encountered the Lunde Formation totaling 150 m, 50 m of which were sandstone layers with moderate to good reservoir quality. There were hydrocarbon shows in the Lunde formation. The well is classified as dry.

Equinor is operator of the license with 53.2% interest. Partners are Petoro AS (30%), ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (9.1%), and Repsol Norge AS (7.7%).