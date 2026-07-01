BKV starts up Eagle Ford, Cotton Cove CCS plants in Texas

The Eagle Ford and Cotton Cove CCS plants represent BKV's expansion in carbon capture, utilizing deep geologic formations for sequestration. Together, the sites are expected to surpass 120,000 tpy of CO2 sequestration capacity.
July 1, 2026
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Carbon capture and sequestration operations in Texas

BKV's Cotton Cove and Eagle Ford CCS projects in Texas are expected to sequester over 120,000 tpy of CO2 

BKV Corp., Denver, has begun operations at its Eagle Ford and Cotton Cove carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) plants in Texas, expanding the company’s commercial CCS footprint as it advances toward a 1.5‑million tonnes/year (tpy) CO2 injection target by 2028.

BKV’s Eagle Ford CCS plant, near Freer in South Texas, is the first new project to enter service under the company’s joint venture with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of CIP’s Energy Transition Fund I, following the addition of Barnett Zero to the partnership.

The plant captures CO2 from a natural gas processing plant handling Eagle Ford shale production. BKV acquires the CO2 waste stream, compresses and transports it to an adjacent injection well, and permanently sequesters the gas in deep geologic formations. Eagle Ford is designed to sequester about 90,000 tpy of CO2, with BKV initially retaining all environmental credits generated.

The project reached final investment decision (FID) in December 2024, received Class II injection well approval from the Texas Railroad Commission, and secured monitoring, reporting, and verification plan approval from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Cotton Cove, a co-development between BKV and Banpu Power US,  uses a Class II injection well to sequester COfrom BKV’s co-located midstream plant in the Fort Worth basin. BKV achieved initial injection at the project in April. Cotton Cove is expected to average about 32,000 tpy of CO2 sequestration over its operating life.

Together, the Eagle Ford and Cotton Cove plants could sequester more than 120,000 tpy of CO2.

First-quarter 2026 CCUS update

As part of BVK's first-quarter 2026 update, the company noted that its East Texas project remains on track with a forecasted injection target of about 70,000 tpy of CO2 sequestration. 

During the quarter, the company executed definitive agreements with Comstock Resources to advance two CCUS projects at Comstock’s Bethel and Marquez natural gas processing plants in the Western Haynesville.

The company has also received notice that its Class VI permit applications for the High West project have entered technical review with Louisiana regulators.

About the Author

Mikaila Adams
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Mikaila Adams

Managing Editor, Content Strategist

Mikaila Adams has 20 years of experience as an editor, most of which has been centered on the oil and gas industry. She enjoyed 12 years focused on the business/finance side of the industry as an editor for Oil & Gas Journal's sister publication, Oil & Gas Financial Journal (OGFJ). After OGFJ ceased publication in 2017, she joined Oil & Gas Journal and was later named Managing Editor - News. Her role has expanded into content strategy. She holds a degree from Texas Tech University.

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