Vaalco Energy starts gas supply well offshore Gabon

Vaalco Energy Inc. placed the ETBNM-3 gas well on production offshore Gabon.

The well is producing from the crestal portion of the North Tchibala structure from the Dentale D-15 reservoir. The reservoir properties were above pre-drill estimates, with strong porosity and permeability coupled with over 10 m of net reservoir pay, Vaalco said. The well is providing sufficient gas supply for field operations, liftings, and power needs, reducing costs compared with higher priced diesel, it continued.

Currently, Vaalco is evaluating the potential of shallower pay intervals encountered in the D-9 and D-12 intervals, which appear to contain wet gas to light oil pay.

The offshore Gabon drilling campaign is advancing with rig skidding to a new slot on the SEENT platform to drill the ETSEM-3PH pilot hole and development well. The pilot well is designed to test the original field oil-water contact and potential of the underlying Dentale formation.

Following the pilot well, a horizontal development well is planned, with a completion length of 300 m within the Gamba sands.

Vaalco is operator at the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon (58.8%).