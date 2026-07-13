Vår Energi adds two permits to drill in North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted the operator permission to drill two exploration wells, with drilling expected to begin in August.
July 13, 2026
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Source: Norwegian Offshore Directorate
6a552ed41c7d1a81fdbbc176 Norwegian Offshore Directorate 35 67 S Map

Vår Energi ASA has been granted North Sea drilling permits by the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

Drilling permits for exploration wells 35/6-7 S in production license 929 and 25/8-24 S in production license 1203.

The operator expects to drill 35/6-7 S with the COSLProspector semisubmersible, while 25/8-24 S will be drilled with the COSLPioneer, both beginning in August.

Vår Energi is operator of license 929 with 40% interest. Partners are Harbour Energy Norge AS (20%), Pandion Energy AS (20%), Aker BP ASA (10%), and DNO Norge AS (10%).

Vår Energi is operator of license 1203 with 30% interest. Partners are Equinor Energy AS (30%), DNO Norge AS (20%), and Petoro AS (20%).

The permits follow last week's North Sea drilling permit for wellbore 36/7-6 S. 

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