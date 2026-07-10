Vår Energi granted North Sea drilling permit

Vår Energi ASA has been granted a drilling permit from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate for wellbore 36/7-6 S in production license (PL) 636 in the North Sea.

The well will be drilled by the COSL Prospector semisubmersible drilling rig. The planned entry date is September 2026.

The drilling permit advances Vår Energi's exploration activities in the North Sea.

Vår Energi ASA is operator of PL 636 (30%) with partners INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS (30%), ORLEN Upstream Norway AS (30%), and DNO Norge AS (10%).