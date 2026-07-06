Tullow Oil increases production at Jubilee

Tullow Oil plc increased production during the 2026 Jubilee drilling campaign offshore Ghana, said partner Kosmos Energy in a July 6 release.

Well J76, the third well in the campaign, was completed and came online in mid-June, 2 weeks later than initially planned. The well had benefited from the latest seismic and reservoir modelling, with initial production rates of about 20,000 b/d. Jubilee production in second quarter 2026 was about 72,000 b/d with an exit rate above 85,000 b/d.

The next well in the program, J77, has been completed, with production expected imminently. Once online, the company said it expects to increase Jubilee production to about 90,000 b/d. The final producer well (J50)—a completion of a previously drilled well—is is scheduled for startup near the end of July.

To complete this year's drilling program, a water injector well is slated to come online near the end of third-quarter 2026 to prepare Jubilee's northeastern area for the 2027-28 drilling program.

The Greater Jubilee Plan of Further Development includes drilling of up to 20 wells at Jubilee after the end of the 2026 campaign.

Jubilee field straddles both the West Cape Three Points and Deepwater Tano blocks. Success at Jubilee was due to identification of the overlooked Upper Cretaceous structural-stratigraphic play concept along the Transform Margin of Africa.

Tullow is operator of the Jubilee unit area with 38.98% interest. Partners are Kosmos Energy (38.61%), GNPC (19.69%), and PetroSA (2.72%).