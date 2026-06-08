West Natuna Exploration lets contract for Mako field drilling

West Natuna Exploration Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of Conrad Asia Energy Ltd., has let a drilling rig contract to PT Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia for Mako gas field in the Duyung PSC in the Natuna Sea, offshore Indonesia.

The contract is for the Admarine 502 Independent-leg cantilever jack-up rig to drill six development wells and install the Conductor Support Frame (CSF). The contract is for a firm period of 180 days, with options to extend. Drilling is expected to start in second-quarter 2027.

Mako will be a two-phase program initially comprising six development wells tied back to a leased, 172-MMscfd capacity mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) at the field. Sales gas will be transported via a 59-km 18-in. OD pipeline to the KF platform in the adjoining Kakap PSC, then through the West Natuna Transportation System (WNTS) for delivery to the Indonesian domestic market.

West Natuna Exploration is operator of the Duyung PSC.