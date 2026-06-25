Vertex’s Mobile refinery to produce conventional Group III base oils

Vertex Energy Inc. has approved a project to add production of conventional petroleum-based Group III base oils using a mix of legacy and new processing equipment in place at subsidiary Vertex Refining Alabama LLC’s 75,000-b/d refining and petrochemical complex in Mobile, Ala.

The refinery will use a crude oil-derived vacuum gas oil stream from an existing hydrocracker and associated processing infrastructure at the site alongside a newly procured high-pressure lubricants hydrotreating unit to add an incremental 6,000 b/d of conventional Group III production capacity, Vertex said.

The project—which will also support production of 4-centistoke (cSt) and higher-viscosity 6-cSt and 8-cSt Group III base oils—comes as part of the company’s plan to provide lubricant manufacturers and blenders with an additional US-produced source of high-quality Group III base oils.

Combined with the operator’s recently commissioned project at Mobile that now produces new high-viscosity Group III re-refined base oils (RRBO), Vertex said it expects this latest investment to add conventional Group III production will position the company to become North America’s leading Group III producer.

With preliminary design work and procurement of the project’s high-pressure lubricants hydrotreating unit already completed, the Mobile refinery is slated to begin its production of conventional Group III base oils sometime in 2029, Vertex said.