Vertex’s Mobile refinery to produce conventional Group III base oils

Vertex Energy's Mobile refinery will produce an incremental 6,000 b/d of conventional Group III base oils to support its strategy of becoming North America's leading producer.
June 25, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google

Vertex Energy Inc. has approved a project to add production of conventional petroleum-based Group III base oils using a mix of legacy and new processing equipment in place at subsidiary Vertex Refining Alabama LLC’s 75,000-b/d refining and petrochemical complex in Mobile, Ala.

The refinery will use a crude oil-derived vacuum gas oil stream from an existing hydrocracker and associated processing infrastructure at the site alongside a newly procured high-pressure lubricants hydrotreating unit to add an incremental 6,000 b/d of conventional Group III production capacity, Vertex said.

The project—which will also support production of 4-centistoke (cSt) and higher-viscosity 6-cSt and 8-cSt Group III base oils—comes as part of the company’s plan to provide lubricant manufacturers and blenders with an additional US-produced source of high-quality Group III base oils.

Combined with the operator’s recently commissioned project at Mobile that now produces new high-viscosity Group III re-refined base oils (RRBO), Vertex said it expects this latest investment to add conventional Group III production will position the company to become North America’s leading Group III producer.

With preliminary design work and procurement of the project’s high-pressure lubricants hydrotreating unit already completed, the Mobile refinery is slated to begin its production of conventional Group III base oils sometime in 2029, Vertex said.

About the Author

Robert Brelsford
Email

Robert Brelsford

Downstream Editor

Robert Brelsford joined Oil & Gas Journal in October 2013 as downstream technology editor after 8 years as a crude oil price and news reporter on spot crude transactions at the US Gulf Coast, West Coast, Canadian, and Latin American markets. He holds a BA (2000) in English from Rice University and an MS (2003) in education and social policy from Northwestern University.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Poll results: Strait of Hormuz disruptions
Pipeline construction costs reach record $12.1 million/mile
Unlocking Smart Operations: Key considerations to revolutionize safety and efficiency in oil and gas
Sponsored
Unlock ROI in oil and gas operations with private 5G
Sponsored