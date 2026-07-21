Bahrain’s GPIC enlists Fluor for new unit at Sitra complex

The proposed plant at GPIC's Sitra complex will use proven process technologies to produce 1.2 million tpy of paraxylene and 500,000 tpy of benzene.
July 21, 2026
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Source: Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co.
Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co.'s chemicals complex at Sitra, Bahrain

GPIC plans to add a new aromatics unit at its existing petrochemicals complex at Sitra, Bahrain.

Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co. (GPIC) has awarded Fluor Corp. a contract to execute front-end engineering and design (FEED) for a proposed aromatics plant to be built at GPIC’s petrochemicals complex located across 60 hectares of reclaimed land in Sitra, Bahrain.

As part of the contract, Fluor will deliver a FEED study based on commercially proven process technologies for the plant’s targeted production of 1.2 million tonnes/year (tpy) of paraxylene and 500,000 tpy of benzene, the service provider said on July 21.

Critical building blocks for plastics, polyester fibers, and packaging materials, paraxylene and benzene production from the plant would help meet global demand for high‑performance consumer and industrial products, as well as expand capabilities of GPIC’s current operations at Sitra, Fluor said.

GPIC’s existing complex currently uses a feedstock of natural gas domestically produced in Bahrain to produce about 1.2 million tonnes/day of ammonia, 1.2 million tonnes/day of methanol, and 1.7 million tonnes/day of urea.

Neither Fluor nor GPIC revealed details regarding a timeline for completion of the proposed aromatics plant.

GPIC is a joint venture of Bahrain Petroleum Co. (33.3%), SABIC Agri-Nutrients Investment Co. (33.3%), and Kuwait’s Petrochemical Industries Co. (PIC; 33.3%).

About the Author

Robert Brelsford
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Robert Brelsford

Downstream Editor

Robert Brelsford joined Oil & Gas Journal in October 2013 as downstream technology editor after 8 years as a crude oil price and news reporter on spot crude transactions at the US Gulf Coast, West Coast, Canadian, and Latin American markets. He holds a BA (2000) in English from Rice University and an MS (2003) in education and social policy from Northwestern University.

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