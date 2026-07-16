TotalEnergies adds sulfur-removal unit at Antwerp integrated complex

TotalEnergies SE has commissioned a second gas-cleaning system based on proprietary technology from Elessent Clean Technologies Inc. as part of the operator’s strategy to further reduce sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions at its 338,000-b/d integrated refining and petrochemical platform in Antwerp, Belgium.

Following initial startup on Dec. 8, 2025, the new BELCO SOx scrubber specifically is used to treat flue gases from the refinery’s 95,000-b/d catalytic cracking unit, Elessent Clean Technologies confirmed in mid July.

Installation and use of this second BELCO SOx scrubber at Antwerp is already enabling TotalEnergies to notably reduce annual SOx emissions from the site in alignment with regulatory requirements set by regional authorities as part of the reauthorization of the site’s permit to operate, the service provider said.

Additon of the new scrubber also supports TotalEnergies’ broader, long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability at the integrated refining complex, said Ann Veraverbeke, managing director of TotalEnergies Antwerpen.

Neither Elessent Clean Technologies nor TotalEnergies revealed details regarding the volume of SOx reductions resulting to date from the newly installed unit.

Sustainability at Antwerp

Installation and startup of the BELCO SOx scrubber follows TotalEnergies’ second-half 2025 major turnaround of its operations at Antwerp, during which the company planned to execute works aimed at improving energy efficiency of the refinery and reducing site emissions.

Upon completing the more-than €200-million maintenance project, TotalEnergies estimated works executed during the turnaround event would help further reduce overall emissions of carbon dioxide from the Antwerp complex by an estimated 150,000 tonnes/year from pre-turnaround levels, Veraverbeke said in a Sept. 23, 2025, statement.

In 2025, the operator also announced its decision to permanently shut down the older of two ethylene-producing flexible steam crackers at the Antwerp platform by yearend 2027.