India’s first by-design grassroots integrated refining complex reaches startup

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd. (HRRL), a 74-26% joint venture of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL) and the state government of Rajasthan, has officially commissioned its long-planned 9-million tonne/year (tpy) integrated refinery and petrochemical complex at Pachpadra Tehsil in Balotra, Barmer District, Rajasthan.

Scheduled for formal dedication by India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on July 4, HRRL’s project—the country’s first to be built by-design and at-scale as a grassroots integrated complex—was completed at a final investment of more than 794.5 billion rupees ($8.328 billion), the government of India said on July 3.

Confirming the ceremonial event on July 4 via his official X social media account, Modi said “the landmark project will strengthen India’s energy security, boost domestic manufacturing, generate employment, and accelerate [the country’s] economic transformation.”

Alongside it’s 9-million tpy crude processing capacity, the integrated complex—rated by India with a Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0—will also produce 2.4 million tpy of petrochemicals with yields exceeding 26%, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability, according to the government.

The complex also will serve as an anchor for development of a regional petrochemical and plastic park aimed at promoting India’s downstream industries and ancillary sectors and contributing directly to socio-economic development of the region, the government said in a separate July 4 release.

In dedicating the complex, Modi stressed the project’s pivotal role in driving India’s broader mission toward holistic development and economic independence, noting the “massive refinery will serve as a permanent medium of employment for thousands of people.”

Designed with flexibility to process a mix of local and imported crudes, the new complex is equipped to produce Bharat Stage 6-grade fuels (equivalent to Euro 6-quality) from a feedstock of both locally produced and Saudi Arabian crudes to meet increased demand for petroleum products in Rajasthan as well as other northern Indian states.